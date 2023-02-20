Meadville Area Recreation Complex
When people think of the MARC, the first thoughts of the facility are “swimming pool” and “ice rink.” That’s all about to change soon. With the addition of Logan Newhard as the newest full-time employee at the MARC, and with the Lincoln Ave Sports Complex Fields now under the MARC umbrella, when you hear MARC you’ll think Newhard and softball.
Newhard, a Meadville native, joins the MARC full-time staff after a year-long journey that started with an internship, transitioned into part-time work, and blossomed into a full-time position. Newhard’s hard-work, ingenuity and team mentality made an immediate impact the moment he stepped into the front office.
It was a baptism by fire for Newhard in January 2022 to start his internship, a workplace experience requirement to graduate from Edinboro University. The semester started off with a bang when the MARC pool roof collapsed due to weather. What should have been the first couple weeks of getting his toes wet quickly turned into emergency mode for MARC staff. Without missing a beat, Newhard dove in head first.
With the loss of revenue on pool side, Newhard helped the MARC weather the storm with his hard-work and ingenuity. Newhard quickly found success with his first event, the Cornhole Classic, and never looked back. From there, he created his own programming with football and basketball camps and leagues. After some success with those programs, the opportunity arose for Newhard to branch out and run the Lincoln Field Soft Pitch Softball League in the summer of 2022. His success continued there, and he and the MARC came to agree on the benefits of bringing that programming into the fold for 2023 summer softball leagues, which solidified Newhard’s new role on the MARC team.
Newhard brings to the table a great passion to work each day, which resonates with the rest of the MARC team. He is the first one to jump out of his chair to help wherever he is needed, and will be a great asset to the MARC and the Meadville and Crawford County community.
