MARC Community Garden
Since it opened in 2015, the MARC Community Garden has been quietly bringing Meadville residents together to grow food and friendships. Meadville’s largest community vegetable garden, we are located next to the MARC and run by members and local volunteers with practical and administrative support from the MARC.
The setup is simple: We have 35 raised bed gardens to rent, a hoop house for tender plants and seedlings, and many beds in which we grow and share our produce. Our members come for many reasons — apartment dwellers wanting homegrown tomatoes, new transplants to Meadville, residents looking for extra garden space, young families with kids excited to plant some seeds and watch them grow, and people interested in gardening, but not knowing where to start.
April through October, on any given day you will find someone to garden with or, if you’re a novice, to ask advice from. In summer 2022 you could attend weekly shared work sessions, potluck dinners, and workshops with local experts on pollinator gardening, soil science, native plants, and cider-making. As a member said in our annual garden survey, “It’s a peaceful place” where you can spend a few hours tending your plot, work up a sweat with weeding, or just sit, watching the bees do their work in the fragrant and colorful herb garden.
Working together, we all shared in some resounding successes this season: the hoop house produced bunches of fragrant basil, bountiful sweet potatoes, and huge red sweet peppers. There were those wonderful strawberries in June, a bumper garlic crop in July, — and fall brought us beets, so much lettuce, and sweet heirloom carrots. It may be snowing, but we’re already itching to start seedlings in our hoop house in March, and once the weather permits, be outside in the dirt once again.
Newcomers and returning gardeners are invited to an informational meeting on Saturday, March 4, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.at the Meadville Public Library. The MARC garden is the ideal spot to take advantage of all of the benefits that gardening provides: lifelong learning, a healthy lifestyle, fresh produce and good fellowship.
