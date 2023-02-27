Knickerbocker Construction
Knickerbocker Construction, 17758 State Highway 98, Meadville, has been in business since 1972, 50 years of building and remodeling commercial and residential homes, additions, garages, insulation, windows and doors.
Thanks to customers, employees, suppliers, subcontractors, finance agencies, accountants, lawyers and many others and agencies to help make this possible.
Thanks again to all.
— Myrle R. Knickerbocker Sr.
