Juniper Village
Juniper Village at Meadville, part of Juniper Communities, has created a new vision for how we age. It should be one where we are part of a community, where we live and are connected to a greater community, no longer isolated or alone.
Recognized as an innovator in senior living communities, life at Juniper is different and Juniper has a plan for us. From the moment you walk in our door, you are greeted with friendly faces and caring individuals. Life is vibrant again.
How does Juniper accomplish this? It’s through Connect4Life, an innovative high-tech, high touch-program designed by Juniper that delivers a personalized life experience for you. C4L connects health care, personal care, activities, and more to help you blossom and not just live life but add ‘life’ to your years.
Part of C4L, Catalyst, Juniper’s newest program is designed to align wellspan with lifespan so that we may build the setting for the next generation of senior living. Catalyst provides residents with an activity schedule based on your personality and passions, schedules doctor appointments, and designs experiences to help you live your life to the fullest. Catalyst also brings the community in, so that there is life beyond our walls, and new friendships being created. It serves as a community hub, bringing a network of opportunities to you focused on your individual interests, social interactions, fitness and health maintenance needs.
Another part of our vision is our H’art and Soul of Dining program. A leading referral source recently recognized Juniper Village at Meadville for offering the best dining experience among senior living communities nationwide. This recognition celebrates five-star communities that excel in culinary hospitality by using quality ingredients, preparing delicious dishes, and leaving diners excited for their next meal.
We invite you to stop in to experience what all the excitement is about at Juniper Village in Meadville! Please call Gina Trace at (814) 333-4400 or email gina.trace@junipercommunities.com. Be sure to follow us on our Facebook page to see how fun life is at Juniper! To learn more about Juniper Village at Meadville, you can visit www.junipercommunties.com.
