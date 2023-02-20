John Mangine Photography
In addition to common photography services like high school senior sessions, family and pet sessions, and real estate photo services, I try to also take on projects that can benefit people in the Crawford County community. I try to offer free family photo sessions around the holidays for families that might not have that opportunity in their budget, and I like to find ways of photographing and highlighting the people and small businesses in our community. I also produce and sell a good number of local landscapes and other artistic photography works.
In the past, I shot a “Portrait in the Park” series that focused on taking spontaneous portraits of people hanging out in Diamond Park. This Jan. 1, I started “Project 365.” I’m attempting to post one portrait a day for the entire year. I’m always looking for participants for this project, so I encourage anyone that’s interested to please get in touch. I can come to you, and it usually takes less than five minutes. Participants can receive a free digital copy of the final image at no cost.
If you’re interested in being part of the project, please email me at- johnmanginephotography@gmail.com.
The daily posts of the project can be viewed at:Facebook- /johnmanginephotoInstagram- @john.mangine.photography
My work, services, and prints can be found at- www.johnmanginephotography.com
I’m always looking for interesting projects to take part in, so if you have a cause or project you’d like to discuss collaborating on, please get in touch. Photography can be a powerful medium to get a message across and help implement change.
