George Washington said, “To encourage literature and the arts is a duty which every good citizen owes to his country.”
Fortunately for Crawford County, arts organizations and individuals — many as volunteers — do endeavor to encourage the arts in our communities. While arts lovers might have to travel to see larger museums, concert halls and theaters, there are many opportunities to take in fine and performing art forms close to home.
Whether it is checking out a work of literature a local library, perusing an art exhibit at a gallery at Allegheny College or the Meadville Council on the Arts’ Heeschen Gallery, taking an after-school art class, buying a ticket for a community theater production or auditioning for a show, enjoying a summertime outdoor concert in Diamond Park, taking in a local high school marching band show, attending a dance performance at the Allegheny College or Academy Theatre, or getting a first experience in the spotlight in a children’s theater production, there are ample places to experience the joy of the arts.
In this day and age of busyness, emphasis on science and math education and jobs, and shrinking budgets for non-essentials, why do the arts matter? How do they help shape our community and make it better?
Community theaters are one place local artists volunteer countless hours in the hopes of entertaining and enlightening their fellow citizens and scratching their own itch to perform.
Sylvia Cagle, the publicity chair, for the Meadville Community Theatre — located in the Odd Fellows Building on the Allegheny College campus, 400 N. Main St., Meadville, — as well as a local director, choreographer and dancer, said there is a laundry list of benefits to the arts. Research shows the arts make a place a better place to live, impact people’s lives and teach skills to children with numerous educational benefits. Yet, for all that, the local arts scene in Crawford County means even more.
“To Crawford County, local arts means accessibility. We all know the aforementioned benefits, but people in this area are generally not going to travel even to Erie to see a show, especially in the winter,” she said. “Having those options right here for actors and audiences creates those opportunities where people are going to take advantage of them.”
The arts matter because they allow people from all ages and walks of life to get a glimpse of the world beyond our cultural boundaries, Darrel Whitney, administrator of the Academy Theatre, 275 Chestnut St., Meadville, said.
“Crawford County needs organizations that promote the arts to engage the community in culture, education and imagination. It is easy, especially in small communities, to find oneself in an echo chamber of their own ideas and ways of life,” he said. “At the Academy Theatre, we shatter the ceiling of that chamber to let in different perspectives and new ideas that can’t be found when a community is surrounded only by messages it promotes it self promotes.”
In short, arts open doors.
“The education and imagination that the arts give our county allow our people to dream and participate in not just one culture, but a vast variety of cultures and would not accessible without the aid of the arts,” he said.
Cagle said she hears from patrons at every show how grateful they are to have MCT here. With its intimate space, MCT offers a unique theater-going experience. The space allows audiences to feel a part of the action and for director’s to play with that concept. MCT has carved out an important niche for itself, Cagle said.
“We are nimble enough to provide a wide range of opportunities to our community. We give local playwrights the chance to get their work on stage. We let directors get creative with how they present productions, even getting outside the theater. We present a variety of genres so that our audience has options and our actors can be a part of something new” she said.
Local theaters give people chances to be involved both onstage and off.
“We are dedicated to providing opportunities for our community members to be a part of theater in whatever way they desire; developing audiences, actors, crew, directors and writers and giving them a place to belong,” Cagle said.
That sense of belonging is also key to the Academy’s mission, which also exists mainly from the support of volunteers.
“If the performing arts are not a person’s strong suit, there are still many activities available to them at the Academy that can broaden their artistic abilities. Whether it be scenery construction, painting, stage managing, lighting/audio techniques or costume construction — not to mention many more areas of
involvement — the Academy Theatre welcomes all to engage in the arts,” Whitney said.
Also a dancer with the Oil Region Ballet, Cagle said the area offers more arts opportunities than one might expect.
“To dovetail from just theater, the area is rich in so many opportunities. We have our own “Nutcracker” with Allegro Dance Arts; Oil Region Ballet Company provides annual performance opportunities for student through professional dancers — something hard to find anywhere, never mind outside of a big city — musicians can be heard downtown every summer. It really feels like if you are interested in some art form, you can find an opportunity to explore here in Crawford County,” Cagle said.
About 10,000 people enjoyed Academy Theatre offerings over the past year, Whitney said, while also singing the praises of fellow arts groups.
“Along with other organizations such as the Meadville Community Theatre and the Meadville Council of the Arts, the Academy Theatre has created a performing arts community that rivals any in Pennsylvania and beyond,” he said.
Those organizations make a lasting impression. Whitney started his theatrical career at the Academy and went on to perform professionally, before feeling the call to come back.
“It has inspired it’s members to dream big, with some of those members leaving the community to achieve great deeds in the arts not only nationally, but globally. Some of those members, like myself, are now returning to the area and fostering the culture that inspired them, nurturing new generations of artists that will also dream big and pass on that dream to our posterity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.