At Howard Hanna Bainbridge Kaufman Real Estate, our primary focus is the dream of homeownership and the importance of that decision to the people in our community. From the 2023 market conditions to financing, and everything in between, our Realtors offer local knowledge and expertise to guide you in buying or selling a home.
Locally, there is more to the real estate housing market than you see in national headlines and it presents opportunities for both home sellers and buyers. Buying a home during a shifting market means there are fewer multiple-offer scenarios and a smaller number of homes selling above asking price as compared to early 2022. With inventory low, using Howard Hanna’s complimentary Hanna Home Finder will alert you whenever a property meeting your criteria becomes available for sale. If you are concerned about the rising interest rates, there are also creative financing options available. One example is with programs through several local lenders that can help you keep your monthly payments low and save you a significant amount of money in the long run.
Currently, there is also continued demand for homes in our area. Market conditions vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, so using a real estate agent who knows the local area is key. We encourage our customers to avoid using Zillow (for various reasons, just ask us) or out of area agents who may end up costing you both time, money and frustration. With that in mind, pricing your home correctly can result in a quick sale at a fair price! For those who wish to sell their home, Howard Hanna Bainbridge Kaufman suggests a Free Home Valuation that can let you know what your home is worth in our current, local market. We also offer a customized marketing program with a tiered commission schedule to fit your specific needs.
Voted the Best Real Estate Agency in the 2022 Meadville Tribune Reader’s Choice Awards, Howard Hanna Bainbridge Kaufman Real Estate agents, with over 350 years combined experience, will continue to provide excellent service to help customers reach their real estate goals!
We are independently owned and operated by David Schepner, broker, GRI, and Pamela Willis, associate broker, ABR, RECS.
