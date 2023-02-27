HOPE Meadville
This year marks HOPE’s third year working in the Fifth Ward. HOPE is a trauma informed community development initiative supporting people in their journey towards becoming healthy, addressing trauma, developing resilience, and healing both on a personal and community level. The name HOPE is an acronym that stands for Health, Opportunity, Placemaking and Engagement, which are the four areas that we focus on.
The HOPE Initiative took plenty of time this past year to collect information about the health, needs and desirable community outcomes of Fifth Ward residents, through a community-wide health survey, a Photo-Voice project, and ultimately a Community Health Picnic and Workshop where we shared all we had learned with residents, enjoyed a meal together, and cultivated more community connections. We have been able to create community teams that collaborate to accomplish the goals of the residents, they are connected more than ever before to each other and the resources around us. From new fire detectors to fixed porches, the Fifth Ward is becoming stronger through these forged community connections.
Currently we are partnering with The Home Depot, Penn State Extensions’ Master Gardeners and students from Allegheny College to install the HOPE Memorial Community Garden. This wouldn’t be possible without the additional support from PNC Charitable Trusts and the generosity of the Furno family for providing a space. There has been considerable progress made by a newly formed resident council establishing and fulfilling goals for the community health plan that was created with everything we learned. In addition to our new committee groups, weekly coffee hours, HOPE Cafe’s, and card/game nights are continuing to bring people together.
Looking ahead in 2023 we will see the completion of the garden, official expansion to encompass all of the Fifth Ward, the return of the after-school program, as well as workshops that focus on residents’ needs and interests. We will also continue dialog with local government entities on matters relevant to Fifth Ward, HOPEfully establish some exciting and new partnerships, and who knows, maybe in late 2023 we could find ourselves beginning the process of finding our next HOPE Community!
