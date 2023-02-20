School students have to study history as part of their educational curriculum, but many of the lessons don’t include local history.
However, Crawford County has multiple historical societies to correct that.
These societies address the history of their immediate areas and are dedicated to preserving history of everything from oil wells to stereoscopic pictures to trolley stations and more.
Most of the societies have a physical museum and research centers that are open to the public.
Crawford County Historical Society is the county’s “official” society, a designation that allows it to receive funds for operating. The society’s headquarters is at 869-871 Diamond Park, the site of the former Tarr Mansion, which the society purchased in 2015.
The society’s mission is to preserve artifacts and materials deemed historically relevant to the history of Crawford County and to “keep history alive for future generations.” The headquarters is the research center as well, which is open to the public. Non-members pay a daily fee for research.
In addition to that site, the society is renovating the former Holland Hall and the Race Street Lumber building.
Hours at the research center are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
The society also operates the Baldwin-Reynolds House on Terrace Street where many fund-raising events are held throughout the year.
Joshua Sherretts is the executive director of the society.
Titusville — one of the two cities in Crawford County — has its Heritage Center operated by the Titusville Historical Society at 201 W. Spring St. The mission is to preserve and share the history of the entire Titusvile area.
The society has special programs relating to preservation of items and a speaker’s forum. The center also has a research library. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays or by appointment.
The Drake Well Museum at 202 Museum Lane, Titusville, features the history of petroleum industry, which started in Titusville. The museum grounds also includes a park with various activities. Operated by the Friends of Drake Well Inc., a non-profit organization, the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Sundays from April to October and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from November to March.
The Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad captures the history of railroads with a Perry Street Station designed after the 1890s freight station. Operated by the Oil Creek Railroad History Society, train rides are offered during the summer on Saturdays and Sundays.
Although the county’s seat, the city of Meadville, doesn’t have a separate historical society, it does have a railroad museum at 136 Mead Ave.
Another non-profit, the French Creek Valley Railroad Society, which started several years ago purchased the former railroad freight station and has renovated it into a museum, featuring various displays and artifacts from the railroad history. Its mission is to “preserve the rich railroad history of northwestern Pennsylvania.”
The museum opens in the summer and has special activities throughout the year.
It also rents “party space” for special events.
Also located in Meadville is the Johnson-Shaw Steroscopic Museum at 423 Chestnut St. and includes thousands of stereoscopic pictures once housed at the Keystone View Co. at the corner of Market and Center streets. Charles Johnson, grandfather of Lance and Eric Johnson, who opened the museum, worked at the Keystone View for 43 years. After the company closed, the inventory was acquired by a Charles Shaw, who also worked there.
Contact was made in the 1990s with the brothers to determine if they were interested in the steroscopics. They were and created a non-profit and the items were brought to Meadville by the truckloads.
The museum, open to the public, has the wide variety of pictures showcasing various aspects of the country’s history.
Each year a new exhibit is featured.
The museum is closed until April and then is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.
Turning to the eastern part of Crawford County, another unique historical site is the John Brown Tannery site, once home of the famed abolitionist John Brown. Located at 17643 John Brown Road, Guys Mills, it is operated by the John Brown Heritage Association, a volunteer group. Its purpose is to preserve the John Brown legacy and history in Crawford County.
Cambridge Springs has two historical buildings — the museum, operated by the Cambridge Springs Heritage Society at 26 Federal St. (the former borough hall) and the trolley station at 101 Railroad St.
The heritage society was founded in 1976 and opened its museum in 1995. Its mission is to provide the bridge from the past to the present and beyond.
In addition to the museum, which has various artifacts on the two-floor building, the society offers quarterly programs on various historical topics.
Operated by an all-volunteer group, the museum is open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The trolley station, owned by the Northwestern Pennsylvania Railroad and Tooling Heritage Society, was renovated and now is available to rent for special events. Its history include that President William Howard Taft once was there in 1912 when he visited Alliance College. It is located at 133 Railroad St.
Canadohta Lake has a relatively new historical society — the Lake Canadohta Historical Society founded in 2021.
It doesn’t yet have a permanent museum site, but its headquarters is across the county line in Union City.
It has begun collecting artifacts and holding programs featuring the history of the Canadohta Lake area.
Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society was founded in 1999 and opened its museum in 2003 at 150 N. Third St., formerly the community building. Operated by the all-volunteer society, the museum is closed during the winter (except for special appointments) but reopens the first weekend in May.
Its museum, like many of the others, is to preserve the history for the future (generations).
The museum has more than 45,000 artifacts including the Liberty the Second speedboat, an original car from Conneaut Lake Park’s Blue Streak, a Dodgem car and a skee ball machine from the park.
The society also has a research center and digital copies of the Conneaut Lake Breeze and Community News.
Once opened, the museum’s operating hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Starting in March, the society also holds monthly programs featuring Conneaut Lake area history on the third Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at Conneaut Lake Sportsmen’s Club on the east side of Conneaut Lake.
All are open to the public, free of charge.
Conneaut Valley Area Historical Society operates a museum at 24948 Route 18, Springboro. However, it too is closed for the winter.
The society’s mission is to study and preserve the history of the Conneautville area.
Linesville also has a museum, operated by the Linesville Historical Society at 102 Erie St.
Its mission is to collect and preserve historical artifacts, papers, photographs and items pertaining to the Linesville area.
The museum includes exhibits and research area as well.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays or by appointment.
Saegertown Heritage Society operates a museum at the old log cabin, the McGill House.
It also collects and preserves data relating to Saegertown, Blooming Valley, Hayfield and Woodcock townships.
Summer hours at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
The vast number of historical organizations alone shows the large number of hours worked to preserve the history of the various areas in the county.
All accept donations relating to their towns and all accept monetary donations,.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.