Hatch Hollow
At Hatch Hollow, it all started with building community. This month, we are celebrating five years of coworking in Meadville.
For us, coworking has looked like members coming in to make new friends, getting work done when their home office wasn’t conducive, or coming in just because our space felt inspiring in one way or another. We’ve met remote workers visiting from near and far; we’ve had guests share their knowledge and resources; we’ve shared food and good news.
One year ago we expanded to include art in our vision, and it has furthered our commitment to community building. It brings so much joy to see new friends walking down the street, knowing they met at our last gallery opening. Or talking to a student about a mural they are working on and getting them the supplies they need to complete their vision.
This year we hope to continue to build relationships within the community through sharing workspace, showcasing local artists, hosting workshops and information sessions, and being a resource to people looking to create something. We invite you to stop in and share space with us anytime!
Hatch Hollow is a coworking space, art gallery, and art supply store located at 245 Chestnut St. in Meadville. To learn more about coworking memberships or upcoming events, visit www.HatchHollow.com.
