Making sure veterans receive all the benefits to which they are entitled and helping them resolve any issues are the two things that matter most to the staff at the Veterans Services Office of Crawford County.
Anthony DiGiacomo is director of the office located at the Downtown Mall in Meadville. Office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Friday.
Staff is there Friday afternoons but use that time to catch up on paperwork, the director said. He said staff could be available, if necessary, during that time and if an appointment is made.
Services are available at no charge to any veteran who has been honorably discharged or is on active duty, as well as to family members of the veteran.
The director said the office helps veterans receive county, state and federal benefits.
For instance, he said, the county provides $100 toward a veteran’s funeral expenses and the state offers other benefits as well.
“All they have to do is come in an bring their military papers,” he said, and the staff will determine what benefits they may be entitled to and help process the paperwork.
Veterans who did not receive honorable discharges are not entitled to benefits, he said.
DiGiacomo pointed out that veterans who were injured during their service are eligible for benefits for the rest of their lives as are their surviving spouse when a veteran dies.
However, the benefits are not automatic, and veterans must apply for them which is where the VA staff comes in and helps.
He noted that benefits change, and veterans should stay up to date on any new programs.
He mentioned an act signed into law last year by President Joe Biden which added a benefit to Vietnam era veterans who did not serve in Vietnam, but in neighboring areas such as Thailand and for veterans from Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield in the 1990s in the Middle East.
He also mentioned the claims being made for those who served at Camp Lejeune, noting the VA does not get involved with legal matters, but can help with the process.
He encouraged veterans and their families to “come and see us” regarding any issues with which the staff can help.
VA Medical Clinic
The Veterans Administration has a VA clinic open to veterans at 16954 Conneaut Lake Road.
Hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Monday through Friday.
Operated by the VA, the clinic provides a variety of health care including laboratory and pathology tests, weight management, diabetes care, nutrition case, mental health care, and video visits with medical staff by remote control via phone.
The clinic also keeps veterans get connected with the Disabled American Veterans chapter members who provide transportation for veterans to area VA hospitals.
Veterans organizations
The county also has several veterans’ organizations such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and the Vietnam Veterans Post, who provide opportunities for social activities for veterans as well as other benefits to help veterans, including active-duty veterans.
All the programs are designed to let veterans know their services mattered and to help them in any way they can.
