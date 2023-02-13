Greendale Cemetery
This year, Greendale Cemetery will be expanding its grounds and opening its gates to new methods. Have you heard of “green burial?” It is not a new concept, but to some it may be! Also called “natural burial,” it emphasizes simplicity and sustainability, designed to have minimal environmental impact and conserve natural resources. The body is simply placed in a biodegradable container and interred in a gravesite to decompose fully and return to nature. Most burials before the mid-19th century were conducted this way and we are seeing a resurgence in popularity today.
Greendale Cemetery located in Meadville is a non-profit organization that strives to provide a beautiful resting place, at a reasonable cost, for loved ones who have passed. This year, we will be opening a new section, naturally landscaped and reserved specifically for green burials. Completion of the site could be as early as May. It is an exciting change and we are looking forward to giving this opportunity to those that are seeking a more natural way of being buried. Please contact Patrick Groover at Greendale Cemetery for more information if interested.
