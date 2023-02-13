GFWC Meadville Woman’s Club
GFWC Meadville Woman’s Club was founded in February 1913, and we will be celebrating our 110th anniversary in May 2023. During the last three years, our club has lost 10 members, and the Board of Directors had to limit social aspects of our members during the pandemic. Our membership meetings are just now returning to luncheons on a regular basis. Our major fundraiser was cancelled during the pandemic and that event is no longer available to us. We are in the process of shaping our vision of the future.
Our major fundraiser and recruiting new members event, is an Afternoon Tea and Fashion Show, which was held Oct. 16, 2022, at the Meadville Country Club. We are blessed to receive GFWC Membership Grant for $50.00 and have updated and printed our Meadville Woman’s Club Brochure for this event.
The major fundraiser supports our Mary Spaulding Nursing Scholarship fund. Each year a nursing student in their junior year is awarded $2,500 at Gannon University and $2,500 at Edinboro University now known as PennWest Edinboro. In addition, three area practical nursing students at the Crawford Tech are awarded $500 each.
Our Ways and Means projects were selling fall flowering bulbs through Flower Power. In November and December, our members sold Terri Lynn nuts and candies, which is an ongoing, online project.
Other projects that we support are Quilts of Valor, veteran recognition through veteran greeting cards distributed at Juniper Village and purchasing flag stamps, Christmas gifts for residents at assisted living facilities and veterans at the Erie Veterans Hospital, plus purchasing food gift cards for St. James Place, donated diapers and other needed items to the pregnancy center.
