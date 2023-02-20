Gay Hilton, N.D.
Gay Hilton, N.D. opened her naturopathic medical practice, 24 years ago. Her first clinic office was 906 Grove St., Meadville. In 2002 she opened a second clinic location, at 4906 Richmond St., Erie.
Hilton offers unique, alternative medicine formats, which focus on screening acupoint alarm points. These points correlate to specific organs and glands, and pin point functional health pathogens like; virus, bacteria, fungus, parasites, and heavy metals. Additionally, her focus is determining the etiology (cause) of health issues, rather than simple symptom treatment.
She is also trained as a homeopathic practitioner, offering constitutional case taking, individualized for targeting the patient’s specific health issues.
Gay Hilton, N.D./Integrative Wellness Options Clinics offer a variety of holistic services including: needle-less acupuncture, nutritional detoxification/cleansing; deep tissue Massage; Reiki Therapy; Thermography; Mind/Body Integration Therapy; Foot Detox; and Holistic Stress Management/Grief Counseling.
Contact her at: (814) 573-3169 or online at www.acu-nu.com.
