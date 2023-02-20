French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society
The French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society has nearly completed its renovation of the Meadville Railroad Depot, a 142-year-old former passenger and freight station.
It was the Meadville Farm & Garden until February 2018. The hard work of FCVRRHS members, contractors, and other volunteers has turned this structure into a jewel of a museum.
Renovations are still being done most every Tuesday and Thursday since 2019. Enough of the renovations were complete to the point where the depot had its grand opening last July, and was open on weekends until Christmas Eve. Regular hours will resume starting in March. The museum can be open by appointment until then.
The Meadville Railroad Depot’s north wing is available to the public for holding meetings, celebrations and other such gatherings. There aren’t many museums that can offer this type of service.
The mission of the French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society is, as always, to collect and preserve all railroad history of the area.
In every item we receive, there is a story. Stories like the railroad train order hoops that were made here in Meadville, to the description of the photographs of the train wrecks that happened just outside this very depot. For some displays we do not know the story, or enough of the story, so we keep looking until we have the whole story. This is what the FCVRRHS is about. The museum is a veritable story book with each display being a chapter in the book. If not for organizations and museums such as the French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society and the Meadville Railroad Depot Museum, these stories would be lost for all time.
The year brings much promise for advancement for the French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society and the Meadville Railroad Depot. We are discussing moving the Conrail Russell snowplow from its display site at Pomona Park to a site outside of the museum. We plan on having another craft event in July, on our front lawn as we did during our grand opening last year. We also will have our annual Holiday layout display and train show.
Please plan to visit the museum this year and visit our website at www.fcvrrhs.org. Also visit our Facebook sites by searching from your Facebook home page for “French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society” and “Meadville Railroad Depot.”
