French Creek Valley Conservancy
French Creek Valley Conservancy’s vision for 2023 is not just what matters now, it is what matters in the future. Following our triumphant 2022 with French Creek designated as Pennsylvania River of the Year, we will continue to highlight French Creek as an important thread that connects the communities along its length. We look forward to spending time with people who care about the creek, whether they paddle, fish, hike, birdwatch or just enjoy the view.
As a land trust, our real work is protecting the French Creek watershed into the future. We currently have more than 3,100 acres of land under permanent protection, important habitat and greenspace for us and the plants and animals around us. This summer, we will be removing the Cussewago Dam, opening up Cussewago Creek for fish passage and expanding freshwater mussel habitat. We will continue to have hundreds of volunteers help us with our annual French Creek Watershed Cleanup, as well as plant hundreds of trees as part of the Keystone 10 Million Trees program. We also protect the watershed through education, by providing school and community programs to thousands of people each year, and we will be working with more grade levels in more schools this year!
French Creek and our land are not just for us, and we want people to explore and enjoy the areas we have protected. We continue to focus on French Creek as an official Pennsylvania Water Trail, and you will be seeing some new, helpful signage from us this spring. We are continuing our efforts to add more public access points to fill in some gaps on our Water Trail with a focus on safety. On land, we hope to add a parking area and trail to one of our properties so more people can visit and enjoy.
Last year, our communities showed us how important French Creek is to them by casting their River of the Year votes. This year, we want our communities to know how important they are to us, and we can work together to protect our beautiful watershed, for them and generations to come.
