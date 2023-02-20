French Creek Framing & Fine Art
At French Creek Framing & Fine Art we have had an amazing first year in business. During our first year, we added staff to keep up with demand, added new lines of framing options to keep up with current trends, are in the process of adding new software to help with the framing process, and have helped hundreds of customers create an impressionable finished piece of work that they’re proud to display in their space.
This year, like many small businesses, we have faced many challenges. Tragically, we lost our carpenter, Tom Chalmers, who was an invaluable asset to our team and an active and important member of our community. Since his passing, owners Christopher Sickels and Corey Young, have learned the trade and are the current carpenters for the shop.
One of the other major challenges has been inflation. The cost of goods for the shop has gone up drastically this year and we have regrettably had to pass along some of the cost to our customers. Although our prices have increased, our extraordinary customers understand this is beyond our control and still come in to get their projects done.
At French Creek Framing, we want you to feel invited into our shop and comfortable with the design process for framing. We understand that framing is overwhelming, but that’s what we’re here for; to walk you through the process and help you create a statement piece for yourself or loved one.
At the end of the day, what matters most to owners Corey, Christopher and their staff is that you’re over the moon in love with your final project. We truly enjoy seeing the faces of our customers when they come to pick up their finished pieces.
Please remember to shop local and stop down to French Creek Framing & Fine Art for all of your framing needs or to see what local/regional art we have available for you.
