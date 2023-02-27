Foulk’s Flooring America
In thinking about the theme of this year’s Vision series, we realized that what matters most to us is our customers.
The ease of selection and their satisfaction with the final project are the driving forces behind Foulk’s Flooring America. That is why one of our largest projects in the upcoming year is a complete redesign of our customer spaces with an emphasis on making shopping for flooring an enjoyable and much easier experience.
Over the coming months, we will be making changes that will allow the customer to shop easily in an environment that has been designed specifically for Flooring America stores. Our customers will notice many great new flooring products that will give them the ability to easily select the type of flooring they need for their project in just the look they have been dreaming of.
While a redesigned showroom is important, our people are truly what matters most to our customers. From the first person they see when they walk in the door, to the installation professional unveiling their finished project, our people with their knowledge and experience in the flooring industry make all the difference in the world for an easy and enjoyable customer experience.
In that regard, our next year will be filled with ongoing training to deepen expertise and product knowledge of our in-store team as well as sharpening our installation skills and keeping up with the latest advancements and techniques in flooring and ceramic tile installations.
Having the goods and services that the community needs at the highest industry level matters. That’s why we have committed ourselves to providing the best customer experience possible. We believe that the cutting edge advancements in showroom design, paired with extensive training and support for our showroom and installation team, will truly make this a great year and beyond for our customers. That’s what gets us up and going every day to provide a satisfying experience and beautiful finished project for our customers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.