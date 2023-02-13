For many families stretching the family budget for food to last from paycheck to paycheck is often a struggle.
Today’s rising costs for food has meant some families have less money to devote to the food category.
That’s where food pantries offer some help. Crawford County has a number of food pantries that distribute food to those in need.
The Center for Family Services operates seven food pantries throughout Crawford County with distribution set by ZIP code. In other words, each pantry services multiple zip codes and has different days for distribution. As a general rule, families can receive one box of food a month. Families must meet income levels to qualify.
Locations and days of distribution are as follows:
• Meadville: 1099 Morgan Village Road, Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Cambridge Springs: 201 Carringer St., second Friday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Conneaut Lake, Samaritans of Conneaut Lake, behind Our Lady Queen of the Americas Roman Catholic Church, first Thursday of the month from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• Jamestown, St. Margaret’s Church, 701 Diamond St., first and third Friday of the month, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• Saegertown, Gospel Tabernacle, 417 Euclid Ave., first Friday of the month, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• Conneautville and Springboro, Valley United Methodist Church, 1118 Main St., last Friday of month, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• Titusville, Associated Charities, 409 E. Central Ave., Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Titusville also has another food pantry, which operates daily at 134 W. Central Ave. It provides daily meals, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner. Meals are put in bags and distributed to those in need from the surrounding Titusville areas. Meals are basic, such as a burger for lunch. They are prepackaged and distributed. Fay Corley, manager, said people don’t have to be low-income to qualify for the meals. She said a lot of “middle class” income levels who may not qualify for the other food pantries often need that little extra that the food pantry offers. The food pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday and Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Fridays.
She said in January there were 14 new families who received meals, bringing the total in January to 42 families assisted.
Produce Express of the Second Harvest of Northwestern Pennsylvania also makes a stop in Crawford County to provide extra food for the low-income. It is scheduled for the first Tuesday at each month at noon at the Meadville Area Recreational Complex, Thurston Road.
It is on a first-come, first-serve basis as there is a limited amount of food available, but recipients must have proof of income and identification for the drive-through event.
Soup Kitchen
The Meadville Soup Kitchen, located at Stone United Methodist Church, corner of Chestnut and South Main Street, offers a daily lunch on Mondays and Fridays.
However, unlike others this meal is open to anyone free of charge — regardless of income. There is no pre-registration or identification required. Lunch is served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those attending are asked to use the South Main Street entrance.
School programs
Crawford Central School District and Conneaut School District both have special programs to send home food for the weekend to students in need. Advance registration is required so adequate food can be secured. Snack type items are sent home with students so they have food on weekends that otherwise would have been served at school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.