Flick’s TV & Appliance is celebrating another huge milestone as we celebrate our sapphire anniversary. That’s 45 years of experience in supplying Meadville and surrounding communities with first-in-class appliance sales, professional delivery and installation, and service by our highly skilled, in-house technicians.
One of the takeaways from the past two years is the importance of having inventory in stock for immediate pick-up or delivery. Let’s face it, when you have a broken appliance, you need a replacement fast. .
The second half of 2022 brought improvement in the supply chain as more manufacturers increased production to try and meet demands. That being said, there are still issues with availability, so we are here to assist our customers in selecting appliances that are available in the time frame they are needed. Also, we’ve sourced more vendors for new appliances as well as continuing to keep our popular “scratch and dent” section full of appliances. For anyone unfamiliar with this offering, these are new appliances at a discounted price due to cosmetic flaws but still retain the factory warranty. In conjunction with our first quality appliances, the scratch and dent section adds a selection of products to help fit everyone’s budget. We also continue to offer 12 months no-interest financing.
We have revamped our website to reflect products we have in stock or have access to, along with current market pricing. Our website pricing also translates to our in-store electronic price tags which change on the fly to mirror fair market prices on our appliances.
We continue to work on communicating better with our customers through the chat feature on our website, by text, email or telephone in an effort to make their appliance purchase as effortless as possible.
As we celebrate our 45th year, we are blessed to have experienced a great year in 2022 and would like to thank our customers for their continued support. Your patronage enables us to give back to our community through charitable contributions, donations and community sponsorships. As we navigate our sapphire celebration year, we wish all of you a happy and healthy 2023.
