Fairfield Custom Kitchens
Merriam-Webster defines “camaraderie” as “a spirit of friendly good-fellowship.”
Over the years since Fairfield Custom Kitchens was born, one thing has become very clear. There is no substitute for honest, reliable team members who show up each morning, turn on lights, fire up table saws or computers, grab plywood or pens (and coffee of course), and cheerfully tackle the job at hand.
While there are certainly challenges that arise in the woodworking industry, we endeavor to face them head-on with a positive attitude and a mutual respect for each other and our customers. Yes, we agonize over potential problems sometimes, but we get our heads together, figure it out and celebrate the solutions to those problems. We work hard and we take the time to poke fun at each other, because both of those things matter to us. Hard work and light-heartedness. Serious commitment and laughter. These things aren’t set against each other; rather, they compliment each other.
We believe that a man is happy who finds joy in his work and also in the presence of the people who work alongside him. And so, in this “spirit of friendly good-fellowship,” we want to reach out to those around us. To share that same spirit with you. To celebrate the joy of working hand in hand to accomplish something good, something of value. And above all, to thank God for the gifts of creativity and human fellowship, because they come from Him and they matter. And in today’s world, we need those things more than ever.
