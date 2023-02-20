ERIEBANK
ERIEBANK started as a de novo bank in 2005 with the goal of creating a personalized, community-focused banking experience. More than 15 years later, ERIEBANK now has 12 locations across northwestern Pennsylvania and northeastern Ohio with continued expansion in the Cleveland region, recently celebrating the opening of its newest office in Woodmere, Ohio, in November 2022.
In Crawford County, ERIEBANK has two convenient office locations — downtown Meadville on Park Avenue and Vernon Township on Conneaut Lake Road. Both locations offer full-service banking such as retail and business banking, wealth and asset management, private banking, and more.
Since the first area branch opened in 2010, Steve Cappellino’s focus on exceptional client service, community outreach and his team-driven approach has been critical to ERIEBANK’s growth in the market. Retail banking leaders in the market include: Concetta Fort (Meadville Manager/AVP), Polly Petruso (Meadville Assistant Manager), Tracie Harmon (Vernon Manager) and Melissa Johnson (Vernon Assistant Manager).
Jim Miale leads the commercial banking team with the support of Zach Fannin, Commercial Banking Assistant. Jim and Zach offer full-service banking/commercial products & services, Treasury Management services, and 401(k) planning. Local decision making allows the team to create custom solutions for local businesses to help them grow.
ERIEBANK is proud to be a strong community partner, and remains passionate about its customers, coworkers, and community. Employees live, work and volunteer within the region and are dedicated to community service and the business community. Crawford County employees serve on boards for 22 different organizations, logging hundreds of volunteer hours per year. Local organizations and businesses like The YMCA, United Way, Salvation Army, CATA Bike Share, Meadville Medical Center and Crawford School for Adult Education provide opportunities for employees to give back. To this day, community remains at the heart of everything ERIEBANK does.
Community service is an integral part of ERIEBANK’s mission as it continues to focus on supporting the growth and well-being of the areas in which it operates. The Meadville and Vernon offices will continue to be shining examples of the company culture and commitment to the region.
For more information and ERIEBANK, visit www.ERIEBANK.bank.
