ERA Richmond Real Estate Service
What matters to ERA Richmond Real Estate Service in 2023 is what we believe in and have strived for since our establishment in 1955, helping buyers and sellers find solutions to their housing needs. Our slogan clearly states that “We’re here for the most important move, yours!” On Oct.1, 2022 we relocated our Titusville office to the new corner location of 125 W. Walnut St. This move was due to the continuous increase in real estate business and the need for a greater presence in Titusville and a larger office space and conference area for our clients and agents. Lu Ann Lynn, ERA’s office administrator of 44 years, is now at our Titusville location Tuesday through Friday. We invite everyone to stop in and see our newest office, all three of our offices (Meadville, Conneaut Lake, and Titusville) are styled to feel like a home, and a home they are to our staff, agents, and clients.
2022 was one of the most challenging years ERA Richmond Real Estate Service’s owner, Linda Peters, has experienced in her 50 years in the Real Estate profession. More cash transactions, more properties sold over the list price, and the shortest period of days on the market for listings, a tremendous year in real estate but due to rising interest rates from high 2 percent to over 7 percent by the close of 2022 brought a real slow down. The good news for sellers is that there is still a high demand for housing and a limited supply currently on the market, now is still a great time to sell!
Give ERA Richmond Real Estate Service a call at any of our three offices to find a solution to all your real estate needs. ERA Richmond Real Estate Service is currently recruiting energetic, ethical, and self-motivated individuals looking for a rewarding career, not just a job. Call Linda Peters at (814) 547-0351. We will train new and support actively licensed agents looking for a real estate company that gives the support needed for success. We are a family owned business and we treat all like family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.