Eight & 322
Eight & 322 is a community storytelling website with a strong visual emphasis. It is centered in the Franklin area but in the past year expanded to cover sports and news in the Titusville area as well.
This effort started as a collaboration with The Titusville Herald and continued as a predominately independent venture after the Herald closed its doors.
The blog-style website (www.8and322.com) was established in 2020, and provides coverage of sports, events and news that affect the community. Readership has grown over the years and reaches thousands each week. This growth mainly comes from dedicated use of social media and an emphasis on dedicated local storytelling through photojournalism that captures moments of life in our area.
Eight & 322 posts news and photos several times a week and sometimes several times a day. Features, beyond our day-to-day coverage of news and events, include a community calendar, articles on the arts, a frequent nature columnist and periodic sports coverage from contributors and collaborators
Among the notable Eight & 322 stories in 2022 were the sudden resignation of Franklin’s superintendent in the spring and his eventual replacement, the record-setting season of Oil City running back Ethen Knox, as well as consistently covering the the Franklin Knights despite having a difficult season, an 80-something motorcycling legend, the controversy surrounding the proposed elimination of a school music position as well as covering many of the area’s big events like Oil Heritage, Applefest and Taste of Talent. We also covered the closing of the Titusville Herald, the honoring of Cochranton’s longtime volleyball coach who retired and the state title run for the Maplewood Tiger girls volleyball team. We told some fun stories but were also there to cover some of the hard stories as well.
Eight & 322 continues to partner with area media outlets and journalists to support their work, cross-promote and spread important stories to more readers in and outside the Franklin and Titusville areas. Eight & 322 is committed to the support and promotion of local journalism.
In 2023, Eight & 322 hopes to expand its partnerships and sponsorships. One important goal is to have a printed weekly publication offered for free in the near future while continuing to provide daily online coverage.
Another continued service is an expanded offering of Eight & 322 photographs that can be printed or downloaded at sayerrich.zenfolio.com.
Readers can find us at 8and322.com on Facebook and Twitter and through email at 8and322@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.