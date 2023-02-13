Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Mentoring Program
In the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Mentoring Program, it matters to us that students have the opportunity to become engaged in project-based learning. Furthermore, it matters to us that students thrive in a character-building environment where they learn coping skills, leadership skills and workplace skills. Also, students go on field trips to various companies and historic sites. One special field trip will be to our state capitol where they will meet and talk with lawmakers to discuss the need for comprehensive clean indoor air policies.
The mentoring program, founded in 2010, is a collaboration between the Crawford Central School District, Allegheny College, and the Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Fund, Inc. It operates Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. during the school year. Snacks and transportation are provided.
The program offerings are enriched by teachers from various businesses and organizations in Meadville. This year, Dr. Nancy Smith is teaching Back to Basic English; workplace skills are taught by Ms. Rachel LaRoche from Acutec Precision Aerospace, Inc. and Mrs. Eileen Mullen from the Chamber of Commerce; college and career readiness is taught by Mrs. Amy Sloan from PHEAA; ballroom dancing is taught by Mrs. Ann Cohen and Mr. Al Cohen; Meadville the Beloved Community Fair is taught by Mr. James Shields from Seven Mountains Media; Watershed STEM is taught by professor Wendy Kedzierski and Kaitlyn Royal from Allegheny College; math is taught by Mrs. Jessica Williams from the MLK staff; swimming and skating are taught by MARC staff; coping skills are taught by Ms. Sarah Miller and Mr. Rob Francis from Women’s Services and Mrs. Paula Di Gregory from the Tobacco Resistance Unit. Mr. Christopher Seeley chairs the mentoring program advisory board where he is joined by Mr. Mark Weindorf, Mrs. Lois Galbo, Dr. Lowell Hepler, Mrs. Sara Agnew, Rev. Sarah Roncolato, Dr. Nancy Smith and Mrs. Sarah Youngblood.
It matters to us that we enjoy a host of collaborating teachers who give of their time and talents to help our students to be all they can be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.