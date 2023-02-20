Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Dinner Celebration
In Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Fund, Inc., it matters to us that Meadville Crawford County celebrates the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It matters that we continue to maintain the Beloved Community — a community where love unites us all. So this year, we reached out to Allegheny College and Crawford Central School District to form a partnership in restoring this sacred celebration. Allegheny College agreed to host the event and Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Fund, Inc. became the legal entity. Committee members were Dr. Heather Moore Roberson, Chair; Dr. Armendia P. Dixon, Ms. Marcia Metcalfe and the Rev. Sarah Roncolato.
The 2023 celebration, a sell-out, set the pace for each year’s programming. The theme was Leading in the midst of change in the Beloved Neighborhood. Guests were greeted by Mr. Lee Scandinaro and Ms. Autumn Vogel. Dr. Heather Moore Roberson served as mistress of ceremonies. Mr. Thomas K. Washington, superintendent of the Crawford Central School District, served as speaker. Other participants included greetings by Dr. Ron Cole, president of Allegheny College on an acting basis, and Jaime Kinder, mayor of the City of Meadville. Rev. Marvin Burnett, recited Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech. Youth were represented by the MASH Treble Choir and saxophone ensemble under the direction of Mrs. Molly Moyer and Mr. Armond Walter. The Second District Elementary School Choir, under the direction of Mrs. Traci Y. Balsamo, did outstanding renditions of “Like a Mighty Stream” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Rev. Joel DiAngi on the piano and Mr. Mikel Prester on the saxophone led the audience in singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The closing included the recognition of community entities that surround our children and their families with love and support; then the children who were present said a big “Thank you for all the wonderful things you do for us.” Aramark provided an authentic soul food dinner.
Allegheny College has agreed to host the annual celebration. Community members are invited to serve on the committee. Please contact Dr. Armendia P. Dixon at armendia.dixon1@gmail.com if interested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.