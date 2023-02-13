DeSantis Solutions
Most people don’t realize DeSantis Solutions is one of the leading distributors of ice melting and snow removal compounds in western Pennsylvania and its leading brand, Hot Shot, is distributed to public schools, colleges, hospitals and commercial facilities in Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio.
When snow and ice weather hit our region, DeSantis Ice and Snow Removal products are the go-to items for hundreds of commercial consumers. Of course, when the weather is not snowing, the product sales ebb as well.
To rationalize its distribution and sales efforts, DeSantis Solutions is actively involved in other, “non-seasonal” products. DeSantis stocks and markets all manner of cleaning products, floor equipment, sanitary paper products, disinfectants, packaging products, office products, safety products and shipping products. Two new initiatives to correspond with our extremely popular vendor management program is the distribution of an entire line of anti-rust cleaners and chemicals to prevent oxidation for our clients who require those products. Additionally, DeSantis has invested in a robust and efficient service department to offer all clients repair and maintenance of all equipment irrespective of manufacturer. Only in its second year, this service has grown immensely and fills a void in all maintenance departments across all areas.
Shannon DeSantis and Jerry Biggs are committed to increasing the product offerings supplied by DeSantis Solutions and are working to make ordering and delivery as seamless as possible. DeSantis’ online presence is evaluated on a regular basis and improvements are a constant effort to allow us to compete with larger and far-removed competitors in all our market segments. They are also committed to providing consultative services on a real time basis not available from any other regional or national provider.
DeSantis Solutions has served its clients for over 75 years, is doing it now, and will continue to serve our clients in the future. It is an enterprise dedicated to the welfare of our clients and will maintain a partnership with all of them now and in the future. That is our promise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.