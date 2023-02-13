Decorating Den Interiors
While much of our focus in the last three years has been on physical health, there also has been increasing emphasis on mental health. Being so homebound in recent times has added to our need to have our homes foster feelings of comfort, serenity, safety and belonging.
What matters in our home is that it is an environment that provides for our mental health as well as necessary functions. “That is why I am seeing more articles about mental health professionals examining the role interior design plays on mental health,” said Marie Feltz, award-winning designer and owner of Decorating Den Interiors.
Psychology Tomorrow Magazine put it this way: “It should not surprise us that interior designers are ‘stealing’ some knowledge from psychology to improve emotional impacts of the space. Some of the techniques used are persuasive design (including persuasive elements into physical objects, such as seating around the table to boost communication, instead in front of the TV), spatial perception (opening up some space to create a sense of freedom), and stimulation of natural environments (bringing in elements of nature to create an optimal atmosphere for relaxation and health). After all, it was the designers’ world that first started this debate, and the scientists proved them right.”
Feltz agrees. “Experienced interior designers have known the influence design has on mental health for many years. They constantly ask clients how a room design or an item in the room makes the client feel. They also ask if a room reduces or induces stress,” she said.
For example, Feltz explains, “When the balance in a room is off or the furnishings don’t feel like they belong, it can make you feel uncomfortable. And, color can alter your mood. For example, blue is a color that has been shown to slow down a person’s metabolism, heart rate and blood pressure which will have a calming effect on your mind and body.”
“Interior design, then, is not only about making your home more beautiful. It’s about making it a happier and healthier place,” Feltz concludes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.