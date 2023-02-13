Creating Landscapes for Families Early Learning Center
When the Early Learning Center (ELC) opened its classroom in 2018 the stated Purpose was: “To create, facilitate and nurture intergenerational, interdisciplinary and holistic learning experiences, programs and communities that cultivate in learners a greater capacity for critical thinking, imaginative expression, aesthetic awareness and collaborative enterprise.” A big goal for a preschool classroom but one we see realized every day in our children.
The ELC has suffered many growing pains and challenges, not the least coping with providing services through the pandemic. The joy and commitment of the staff and Board has brought the ELC to a place of fulfilling the vision of the purpose. Children share the experience of learning through play, of coping with feelings, encouraging one another to learn and do. We often hear in the classroom “I did it myself!” or even better “You did it!”
The ELC is a certified provider by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and the Pre-K Counts programs and has maintained a STAR 4 rating since shortly after opening. This rating reflects the commitment of all staff, from teachers to nutrition and custodial staff, to the children. Kindness and respect are the hallmarks of the school. The staff leads by example and with their love and gratitude our young children rise to meet every occasion. The children are free to express big emotions and big ideas in a space they know to be safe and nurturing.
What matters most? Serving families in our community by providing a safe place for children to learn and grow on many levels. For the future the Early Learning Center is committed to growing its capacity to serve more children. Classroom space is available. All Preschool programs are experiencing challenges finding the right fit for staff and we continue that search. Improvements are planned for the outdoor space to further develop learning experiences for the children. Together we continue to grow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.