Crawford Tech
2023 is a new year bringing new opportunities. At the Crawford Tech’s Practical Nursing Program, we are looking at “What Matters” in the nursing world and top of the list is the nursing shortage. Our community is currently feeling the effects of the nursing shortage. There are nursing positions open in all of the local facilities and agencies that employ nurses. Our community feels the impact of this in long waits for appointments, tests and even admissions to facilities.
The Practical Nursing Program is looking for ways to ease this shortage. It takes just one year to become a practical nurse. Our program is working with local facilities and agencies to offer support to students who choose to attend our program. It is a partnership to enhance student recruitment and retention to increase the number of nursing personnel in our community.
Another “What matters” is student success on the state licensing exam. 2023 is the year of change in the licensing exam. The exam has changed the type of questions used to better measure clinical judgment. Our program is preparing students for this change by adjusting instructional methods to strengthen students’ ability to “Think Like a Nurse” and make sound clinical judgments.
The program is located in Meadville. It is a full-time program based on 28 hours per week over 54 weeks (about 1 year), featuring small class size and extensive hands-on clinical experiences. The program is affordable with financial aid available for qualifying students. Come join us! Serve your community as a practical nurse!
For program information contact the school at (814) 724-6028.
