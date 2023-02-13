Crawford County School for Adult Education
What matters? Education matters! More and more in these days of increasing reliance on technology, a high school diploma is the key to further education and employment. But what if life’s circumstances interrupt pursuit of a high school diploma? Is all hope lost of earning a living wage and a shot at fulfilling the “American Dream?” No! Schools and employers honor the General Education Diploma (GED) as an indication of readiness for future study or for a job.
Enter the Crawford County School for Adult Education which is located in Meadville at 272 Chestnut St., Suite 1. At no fee for qualified Crawford County residents, CCSAE provides instruction from experienced volunteer educators that leads to receiving a GED. For five years, CCSAE has been providing quality educational services and learning that has changed lives and fostered civic engagement.
In addition to the GED program, CCSAE offers S.T.R.I.V.E. — Students Working To Reach/Retain Individual Valuable Employment — which offers seven modules that can be customized according to the needs of the employee and the employer. Cooperating employers presently include JM Smucker Company, ERIE Bank and Marquette Savings Bank on the S.T.R.I.V.E. team.
Tutoring in English As a Second Language is offered on request; through this service, individuals have received coaching for the driving portion of the Pennsylvania driver’s license exam, renewed a green card, and done preparation for the citizenship exam. In addition, several students have earned certification in SERVESAFE, CPR/AED, and first aid, as well as learning basic computer skills.
For more information , call(814) 807-1500 or visit our website at www.crawfordadulted.org.
