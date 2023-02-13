Crawford County Planning
Place Matters! Planning Matters! That’s why Crawford County Planning will spend all of 2023 engaging our citizens and communities in updating the vision for where we live, work, and play. Simply put we’re asking for your input about the place you want to call home.
Are you concerned about large scale solar development projects? Does struggling main street pull on your heart strings? What do you want in regards to outdoor recreation options? Economic opportunities, our roadways, the natural environment — you name it, we want to hear about it from you!
Our comprehensive plan update, which can be thought of as our vision for the county, will serve as a roadmap for the future development of communities all over Crawford County. Actions of state agencies, the way funding is allocated for housing and community revitalization efforts, and modifications or expansions to public services will all be influenced by the outcome of our plan. As we begin the process, citizens will be asked to visualize the type of community they’d like planners, developers, public officials and others to help build over the next thirty years. Ultimately, the comprehensive plan represents the most important opportunity in a generation for citizens to have an influence over the direction and policies shaping our community’s future.
Crawford County’s Planning Commission has begun working to develop a method to engage with the public. Opportunities will range from drawing, coloring, and building activities aimed for youth to community design charrettes where guests will have the chance to see your ideas come to life right before your eyes. Other involvement methods will include surveys, raffle drawings, historic conservation walking tours, interactive installations in public spaces, and online platforms that allow you to share your stories about the great places you enjoy in Crawford County.
Join us and shape the future of our home for next thirty years! To learn more, visit Crawford County Planning’s website at www.crawfordcountypa.net/planning or follow us on Facebook. Benjamin Franklin once said “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.” Together let’s make sure Crawford County doesn’t fail.
