Crawford County Fair
“Growing the future” is the Pennsylvania Association of State and County Fair’s theme for 2023. The Crawford County Fair will continue to work toward this theme as we provide learning experiences for the hundreds of 4-H, FFA and other youth groups and exhibitors that look forward to and plan for the Crawford County Fair each year.
During Fair week 2023 we will slow down and take the time to embrace the countless opportunities that can be discovered around each corner along the midway, in the show arenas, barn areas and exhibit halls. These youngsters are our future and the time is now to encourage each of them to reach their fullest potential in things they are passionate about.
We believe the career opportunities in agriculture, ag-sciences and ag-related careers are as exciting and rewarding as they have ever been.
The Crawford County Fair Board members’ vision for 2023 continues to be participant-centered as we work to deliver a fair that proves to be a worthwhile investment for our community which includes our sponsors, our fair attendees, our exhibitors/participants and our many volunteers.
Our immediate goals include working to increase the amount of annual state fair reimbursement funds for which we are eligible, maintain safe and competitive learning experience for everyone that walks through our gates, increase sponsor opportunities, and continuously improve the quality of our exhibits as we build a strong and supportive fair community. In addition, we need to establish a working budget as we continue to work toward fiscal transparency and responsibility and long-term sustainability.
We cannot do this alone. We need fair supporters that need as a venue to advertise, we need fair supporters that will work alongside the board of directors and roll their sleeves up and pitch in to help make the fair possible. Our long-term goals are many and long-term goal number one is to increase county-wide participation on our committees and in the many volunteer opportunities that exist as we “grow the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.