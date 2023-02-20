Crawford County Drug & Alcohol Executive Commission
Last year, the Crawford County Drug & Alcohol Executive Commission opened a space in the mall called the Living Room. It’s a homey space with all the necessities. A washer and dryer, a kitchen space, couches, a television, some games, everything you might need to feel at home, even if just for a moment.
In that space we run a few programs, but mostly we just plan activities, things for people to do in their spare time. These activities might be fun, educational, or even family friendly. But what they always are is sober.
The certified recovery specialists who work in the space are always on the move, being in recovery themselves it is an important part of their personal mission to help find new and innovative approaches to assisting others in recovery stay clean and maintain the progress they’ve made.
Too often people with substance use disorders are stigmatized or looked down upon for the challenges they face. Yet opportunities for those in recovery to find meaningful outlets where the pressures of addiction can be avoided are limited.
At the living room there is a different atmosphere. One of acceptance. One of understanding. One of empowerment. It’s gives a sense of “I have been where you have been.” In this space people can share stories, they can bolster one another, and they can lend support through shared experiences.
Between the programs put on by the various staff, the sober activities the agency plans, there is so much opportunity here. Come visit our space. Come listen and share. To us, this space matters. We hope it matters to you, too.{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”} {/span}
