Crawford County Democratic Committee
People talk — and write! — about how they wish things were “how they used to be.” No one could ever confuse me for an optimist. A therapist, in fact, once told me my perspective is closer to “brutal realism.”
With that in mind, I’ll pose a question. What is it you are wishing for? Times when public schools were great? Your employer-paid healthcare didn’t have extra costs? College was affordable? When starting wages meant just that- the place you start, not your forever-income. How about when families could dream of buying a home? When veterans were treated with dignity?!
If you ever felt yourself wishing for those times — funnily enough — that’s my vision of our future.
Higher paying jobs, affordable healthcare, affordable college tuition, strong public schools, PACT Act and Veterans’ Programs, incentives for home-buying and business-starting programs — they are proposed every single day. So many people just read what I wrote and have tuned out.
But why? I thought this is what you wanted.
Last fall, Pennsylvanians voted Josh Shapiro for governor, and John Fetterman for senate. Shapiro has rolled back rules barring people without a college degree from state government jobs. Fetterman cosponsored a bill with our senior Sen. Bob Casey, to fund HCBS programs nationwide. Thousands of adults here in Crawford County rely on that exact funding for their pay.
Not every election has star in the center of it. Too often, people who care won’t get in the game. Critical political jobs go to people who have not delivered for us — or you wouldn’t wish for the past so hard.
Progress is always a fight. Winning is always hard. There is no hero waiting in the wings!
If you want better, you’ll have to come out with us, and fight for it. Day in, day out. Door by door, vote by vote, for years and years. The American spirit hasn’t ever been vague ‘exceptionalism.’ It’s always only been just us- people, who have the tenacity and the grit to fight for each other’s future in the place that we live.
— Lindsey Scott, chair, Crawford County Democratic Committee
