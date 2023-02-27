Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau
To answer what matters, I have to combine daily life as a community member with my professional role as the executive director at the Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Life has so many big things that we can so easily forget the simple. But it is the simple steps that get us through the ruts. Among the simpler things, the standout for me is that positivity matters. It matters to keep the community successful; it matters to attract tourists; it matters to keep yourself on the path that is right for you. While we do face rural challenges, we still owe it to ourselves and our community to keep a positive light.
In case no one has told you today, or even in your life, it is OK to be here. Actually, it is amazing that you are in this community, countywide. And when people can realize that it is OK, good, great, positive to be here, their outlook changes and that positivity matters. It matters to a stranger walking down the street. It matters to a visitor who might be unsure of this area. It matters to a new student who has decided to make Meadville their home for the next four years or to the new professional that chose Meadville of all places to move their family to start a new job.
Tourism matters. It brings new faces into your business, or to your favorite business. It brings a new sense of pride to your community when someone chose here, out of every place in the world to visit, they picked us. We have the amazing people of Crawford County, outdoor entertainment and recreation, history, arts, family friendly activities and places for wellness or romantic evenings, and all these things matter.
It matters to me that we now have a mobile app so locals and visitors alike can enjoy this area and see how great it is. I am proud of this area we call home. I show it through being positive and through that, I encourage others to enjoy all the that this area offers for Tourism.
— Victoria Dickson, executive director
