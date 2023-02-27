Crawford County Conservation District
A drive through the Crawford County often yields views of bucolic farm fields and country side vistas. It is this beautiful landscape that helps entice county residents to remain here to live and work. Since 1956, the Crawford County Conservation District has sought resources and partnerships to protect, conserve and restore these natural resources, in order that future generations may enjoy these same experiences. The coming years will prove no different to the Conservation District staff.
Armed with new funding from the state, the District is aiming high with efforts to use $2.6 million toward implementing Best Management Practices over the next three years. According to Tracey Crawford, district manager, “These funds are earmarked to make water quality improvements on Crawford County farms through voluntary cooperation, a key component to having farmers want to implement a project.”
District staff are currently talking with farmers, making sure they are working on Nutrient Management and Conservation Plans. These plans will be the driving force behind installing Best Management Practices like manure storages, roofed heavy use areas and milkhouse waste treatment systems. The utilized funds will make a positive, lasting impact on the future of agriculture in Crawford County.
For more information on this topic or other programs, contract the Crawford County Conservation District at (814) 763-5269 or visit us on the web at www.crawfordconservation.com.
