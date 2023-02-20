Crawford Christian Academy
Why Crawford Christian Academy?
For students: Participate in the complete school experience in a genuinely Christian environment that includes customized academics, expanding sports and music programs, performing arts, field trips, service projects, uplifting social culture, caring teachers, fun activities and so much more.
For families: Confidently send your child to school where a thriving Christian culture supports and promotes family values, points them to Christ, nurtures healthy relationships, and builds self identity all while preparing your child for college and career opportunities. This affordable alternative helps your child develop academically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually from preschool through graduation!
For churches: Expand your impact by partnering with a ministry that seeks to help children know, love, and serve God throughout their daily educational experience. Invest in the lives of over 300 children by supporting CCA’s need to expand programs and infrastructure necessary to keep up with enrollment growth and the response to post-pandemic learning gaps.
For missions: CCA’s staff embody the very definition of local missionaries. Sacrificing more lucrative career opportunities elsewhere, these professionals choose to apply their training and skills at CCA, following God’s calling to further His kingdom through this ministry. When you financially support this local mission, you can clearly see what your investment produces right in your own back yard!
For charity: With so many organizations asking for financial support, how do you decide where to give? At CCA, your donation is an investment into one of God’s ministries for children — what better legacy is there? Your tax deductible donation helps this thriving Christian ministry continue to expand its ability to serve more students and families.
To learn more about CCA visit www.crawfordchristianacademy.org or call (814) 724-6606, line 1 for CCA Calvary campus, Line 2 for CCA Vernon campus.
