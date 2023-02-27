Crawford Central Community Foundation
Founded in the summer of 2012, the mission of the Crawford Central Community Foundation is to provide financial resources to enrich academic, artistic, athletic and wellness experiences for Meadville and Cochranton students in grades K-12 in the Crawford Central School District through grant applications.
The CCCF is strongly committed to the ideal of “Paying It Forward” and believes that giving back to our communities is something we’re all called to do. Through our fundraising efforts including the ever-popular SeptemberFest and Adult Spelling Bee, we have distributed over $70,000 for the grant projects. In return, the recipients are asked to participate in a community service project that they create and implement. The grant projects we have funded are varied and their “Pay It Forwards” are unique. Recent funding requests have included sensory room supplies and equipment, portable lapgear for flexible seating, equipment and supplies for a jewelry making course, supplies for an IDEA Lab, instruction books and equipment for a modern band, purchase of NUVO instruments and uniforms for numerous athletic teams in the CCSD. “Pay It Forwards” include food drives for the MAMS-MASH Caring Closet and Crawford County Humane Society, volunteering at Women’s Services and area food pantries, conducting free sport clinics, helping to referee at sporting events and making cards with positive messages which are distributed to agencies that provide care to others.
The Crawford Central Community Foundation also awards “Pay It Forward” Service Scholarships to a graduating senior from MASH and Cochranton Junior Senior High School. We also are responsible for distributing monies from benefactors who have created scholarships in memory of their loved ones to graduating seniors at MASH and Cochranton.
For further information on the Crawford Central Community Foundation, visit us at www.crawfordccf.org or on our Facebook page.
