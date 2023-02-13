Council on Greenways and Trails
What matters most to the non-profit Council on Greenways and Trails (CGT) and its members is making available parks, greenways and trails for continued free utilization by area residents and visitors. Based on the increasingly growing year-round use of such sites, the public also appreciate access to safe, convenient outdoor locations for healthy experiences with families and friends.
CGT conducts free public events and projects aimed at emphasizing public appreciation for greenways and trails situated in Clarion, Crawford, and Venango counties. In addition, CGT provides technical assistance to member entities and official planning organizations. They also point out some of the lesser-known facilities that can handle more hikers, bicyclists, paddlers, and wildlife watchers.
Their motto is “Recognizing the worth of natural, heritage and recreational resources…Planning now, enjoying forever.” In 2023, CGT will celebrate its 15th anniversary.
As of last February, CGT returned to its typical annual event schedule. Presented in cooperation with the Penn Soil Resource Conservation and Development Council, CGT coordinates the Nature Art Showcase and Sale on the first weekend of February inside the lobby of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in downtown Franklin during the community’s “Franklin On Ice” festival.
The 2022 exhibit displayed original 2D and 3D visual artwork depicting landscapes, outdoor recreational opportunities and close-ups of wildlife and plants produced by more than 50 area artists. Earlier this month, the seventh annual Nature Art Showcase was conducted at the same location with numerous participating artists from six counties.
On Aug. 12, 2022, Franklin’s Riverfront Park was the site for the 2022 Annual Greenways Awards Ceremony. After remarks by Brenda Costa from the French Creek Valley Conservancy, three awards were given that day. The James E. Holden Greenways Volunteer of the Year Award went to Jessica Hilburn of Hydetown. Cochranton Borough received the Thomas J. Allen Greenways Partner of the Year Award. The Richard M. Garrard Greenways Neighbor of the Year Award was presented to Lander’s General Store of Lucinda and its owner Randy Lander. You are invited to nominate a potential recipient of a 2023 Greenways Award; see nomination form and instructions at www.nwpagreenways.org.
