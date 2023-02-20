COOL 101.7 FM
In 2023, Vilkie Communications, Inc. celebrates 20 years at the COOL 101.7 FM business home at 16271 Conneaut Lake Road, Suite 102, Meadville.
After starting 53 years ago in Linesville, COOL 101.7 FM remains dedicated to the local community of Meadville and Crawford County, representing businesses, organizations and their people as their local voice.
Exclusive weekday programming includes the “Morning Show” with Susie Q and a cast of characters including Queenie, Phyllis, Amy, Brett and Rob, when available, as well as Pastor Tim Solomon on Wednesdays with “Sunday School for Dummies.” Getting you ready for the day with an endless variety of hits, info and, of course, the weather.
The 9 o’clock hour has become a popular time for spotlights on upcoming events, productions and businesses. Local legend Chuck Stopp has provided entertaining and exciting play-by-play for over 50 years, and continues to cover the mid day when time allows while Joe Vilkie is your afternoon host, taking you up to “dismissal time.”
Kendall, an upcoming PennWest graduate, joins the mix as an intern through the first quarter of 2023.
COOL 101.7 FM continues to be a proud media partner of The Meadville Tribune and airs local news headlines from 6:30 to 9 a.m., at noon, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., following national headlines from ABC Network news. Another frequent “teammate” is Armstrong Cable and the man behind the camera, Kevin Tommaney.
COOL 101.7 FM is proud of the continued association with Chuck Stopp, joined by “Big Gar” both now ensconced in the Cambridge Springs High School Hall of Fame, an honor bestowed on them in 2022. From the Friday morning Sports Cavalcade to live game coverage of countywide high school boys and girls sports, they are also joined by Steven G. Folmar, Logan Walker, Dan Albaugh, and on Meadville Bulldog Hockey broadcasts by Dan and D.J. Craven. This past fall, PennWest (Edinboro) football joined the Saturday lineup announced by Joe Ladowski, produced by Tim Shaw.
COOL 101.7 FM continues its Pennsylvania Lottery partnership, giving away over $12,000 in instant lottery scratch-off tickets to their loyal listeners in 2022!
“COOL TV,” available via COOL 101.7F M’s Facebook page, continues to bring video into the mix of traditional radio and online capabilities, reaching potentially thousands more from anywhere, and providing an accessible archive. COOL 101.7 FM is known for covering what matters to the community, whether it’s a live broadcast or in person emcee services, you will hear and see them at festivals, parades, fundraisers, business openings and other events. COOL 101.7FM is proud to continue to offer a great advertising value for local and regional businesses, as well as an on-air “venue” for non-profits and other organizations. Little known fact: COOL 101.7 FM is not affiliated with the station group in the downtown mall. This is a constant misconception.
