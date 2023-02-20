Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society
Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society is entering its 24th year of operation this year and will open the museum at 150 N. Third St., Conneaut Lake, the first weekend of May.
New exhibits this year will be an expansion of the Blue Streak car with a lighted board showing where the “ride” is on the tracks — similar to what the original roller coaster had at Conneaut Lake Park. The society received an original car of the Blue Streak and it is housed in the museum with a video of the ride itself in front, simulating a ride on the blue streak.
Skee-Ball is being repaired and will once again be in operation in the museum.
In the meantime, the society is making plans to open a boat/maritime museum in the future. Chuck Groger, president, said negotiations are ongoing for a museum, but further details aren’t available yet.
The society has more than 400 members and its mission is to preserve the past for the future. Added last year were digital copies of the Conneaut Lake Breeze and the Community News. Those wishing to find past articles from the Breeze from 1920s to 1980s can do so at the society’s website: www.conneautlakehistory.com. News items from the Community News are available to view at the museum.
The museum includes more than 45,000 artifacts, which include thousands of paper items, pictures, news clipping and others as well as three-dimensional items. In addition, the research center has more than 100 books from 75 different categories available for research.
The museum and research center are open to the public, free of charge. Although closed for the winter, appointments can be made by contacting Groger at (814) 382-8722.
The society will resume monthly programs on the third Monday of March at 7:30 p.m. at Conneaut Lake Sportstmen’s Club.
More information: www.conneautlakehistory.com.
