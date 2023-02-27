History: Guys Mills takes its name from early pioneer Jacob Guy (1779-1850), who built a three-story sawmill on Lake Creek around 1816 and who may have owned as much as 10,000 acres, largely unbroken wilderness, in Randolph Township. About halfway between Meadville and Titusville, the town saw growth during the oil boom that started in 1859, had wells of it own and was visited by John D. Rockefeller at one point.
Town legends: For generations, it has been said that abolitionist John Brown served as choirmaster of First Congregational Church of Randolph for two winters when he operated his tannery about 5 miles north of Guys Mills. But in her book “Around Randolph Township and Guys Mills,” Cheryl Seber Weiderspahn writes that the story doesn’t add up: Estelle Thomson, whose 1938 letter provided a source for the legend, was not yet born when Brown departed the area in 1835. Brown may have attended the church between 1825 and 1831, when it met in the schoolhouse, before the building was erected in 1845. A different John Brown became a well-known sining teacher during Thomson’s childhood, according to Weiderspahn, who called dispelling the myth “the most difficult part” of writing her book.
Notable people: Clint Brown (1903-55), born in the nearby village of Black Ash, spent 15 years with the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox from 1928 to 1942. “The Black Ash Flash” was an early relief specialist and from 1937 to 1950 held the major league mark for most games finished in a season by a reliever. Brown finished 11th in the 1939 American League MVP race.
Attractions: The Erie National Wildlife Refuge Sugar Lake Division is located just east of Guys Mills. It is the only refuge in the nation protecting endangered northern riffleshell and clubshell mussels.
• ZIP code: 16327
• Population: 123 in 2020 (U.S. Census); 118 (2021, American Community Survey).
• Median age: 20.7
