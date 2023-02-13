• History: The area which would become Titusville was first settled in 1796 by surveyors Jonathan Titus (for whom the city is named) and Samuel Kerr. In 1859 businessman Edwin Drake struck oil in the vicinity of the city while sea rching for it under the employ of Seneca Oil. This would lead to the first commercially successful oil well and cause an oil boom in the city which would last for decades.
• Notable people: Ida Tarbell (1857-1944), the investigative journalist who wrote “The History of the Standard Oil Company,” which contributed to the breakup of Standard Oil. Tarbell moved to Titusvillle when she was 13 years old and live there until 1876. Her house is still standing in the city.
• Attractions: The Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad is a scenic railroad which takes travelers on a three-hour round trip through Oil Creek State Park. Riders hear factoids about the history of the region, and the railway features many special events throughout the year, including murder mystery dinners and holiday celebrations.
• Geography: Titusville is in the eastern part of the county and sits on the southern border between Crawford and Venango counties, with the edge of the city corresponding to the county’s edge as well. The city is surrounded on three sides by Oil Creek Township, with the borough of Hydetown laying a short distance northwest of the city.
Pennsylvania Route 8 passes through the city, heading up from Venango County and continuing northwest to Hydetown and Centerville. Oil Creek runs through the southern part of the city, and a tributary of the creak, Church Run, flowers from the northern part of Titusville down toward the creek.
According to the United States Census Bureau, the city has a total area of 2.9 square miles.
• Population: 5,262 (2020 U.S. Census); 5,314 (2021, American Community Survey).
• ZIP code: 16354
• Median age: 40.8
