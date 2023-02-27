Editor’s note: Our community profiles were very popular in the 2022 editions of Vision. We are bringing back the feature again this year with updates where possible. Look for more “Community Focus” profiles next week.
Editor’s note: Our community profiles were very popular in the 2022 editions of Vision. We are bringing back the feature again this year with updates where possible.
History: Located 2 miles north of Conneautville, Springboro is similarly situated on Conneaut Creek. Known as Spring Corners until its incorporation as a borough in 1866. The borough is just west of the center of Spring Township, which originally was named Snowhill, according to the 1885 “History of Crawford County.” The name “was displeasing to its citizens, inasmuch as a neighboring township possessed the genial name of Summerhill, so they petitioned the Judge of the Court to grant them a new name.”
Geography: The borough measures 0.83 square miles and is a slightly irregular rectangle with the intersection of Route 18, Beaver Street and Cussewago Street serving as the historical center of town though located slightly to the east geographically. Conneaut Creek winds in a generally northwest direction through the western half of the borough on its way to Lake Erie.
Past points of interest: The Powell brothers’ 1,000-acre Shadeland stock farm, located about a mile north of the borough, gained a national reputation in the late 1800s. With about 50 barns, stables and other outbuildings, the farm produced standardbred and Clydesdale horses, Devon and Holstein cattle, and numerous other types of livestock.
Built in 1865, the Empire Inn featured a fountain with a capacity of 700 barrels of water provided by springs on a nearby farm. The fountain for many years was the community’s primary fire response resource, and a bucket brigade was formed to fight a business district fire, according to Conneaut Valley Historical Society materials. Later known as the Springboro Hotel, by 1903 the structure featured hot and cold running water in the rooms and gas lights.
Attractions: The Serbian Orthodox Church operates St. Sava Camp-Shadeland just north of the borough. In addition to the summer camp program that has been drawing campers since the church acquired the property in 1951, the location is home to the Most Holy Mother of God Monastery.
Notable figures: Prominent American artist Charles Jay Connick (1875–1945) was born in Springboro and lived there eight years before his family moved to Pittsburgh. Connick’s stained glass creations can be seen in the rose window of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, the 73-foot tall transept in Heinz Memorial Chapel at the University of Pittsburgh, and in other cities across the country.
• ZIP code: 16435
• Population: 377 in 2020 (U.S. Census); 326 (2021, American Community Survey).
• Median age: 45.1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.