• History: The borough of Spartansburg was incorporated in 1856, with the land on which it would be founded first being settled around 1830 with a grist and saw mill erected by brothers Andrew and Aaron Aikin. The Aikin brothers would later start a store in the area, which made the area a central gathering point for farmers in the area. Other early businesses in the area included an ashery, a blacksmith, a carding and fulling mill, and a wool mill.
At first, the area was referred to as Aikinsville, but changed shortly before its incorporation after the establishment of a post office in the village.
• Notable people: Ray Harroun (1879-1968): Winner of the first Indianapolis 500 in 1911, which was his final race before retirement. In fact, Harroun had come out of an earlier retirement specifically to compete in the race.
Harroun had a racing career from 1905 to 1911, competing for the Marmon Motor Car Company team. He had a total of 19 wins across his time in the sport, and was inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame in 1952.
Harroun’s victory in the first Indianapolis 500 created some controversy due to his use of a then novel driving accessory: the rear-view mirror. This is believed to be the first use of a rear-view mirror in a race car.
• Attractions: Spartansburg lies on the southern shore tip of Clear Lake. Clear Lake Dam spans the lake, and is a favored fishing spot. Fish found inside the lake include bass, northern pike, carp and more.
• Geography: Spartansburg lies in Northeastern Crawford County, and is close to the county’s border with Erie County. It is around 16 miles north of Titusville, and 8 miles south of Corry. It is completely surrounded by Sparta Township.
Pennsylvannia Route 77 runs through Spartansburg. It continues northeastward towards Corry, and southwestward toward Meadville.
• Zip code: 16434
• Population: 281 in 2020 (U.S. Census); 286 (2021, American Community Survey).
• Median age: 41.3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.