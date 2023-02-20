Community Focus: Jamestown

History: Founded in 1798 by James Campbell, Jamestown was incorporated as a borough in 1853. The borough reached its most populous point with 974 residents in 1880. After dwindling close to 700 during the Depression, the population climbed back over 900 in the 1950s and 1970s. Today, the borough has about 730 residents.

Geography: The 0.84-square-mile borough is located along the Shenango River, about 1 mile southeast of the southern tip of Pymatuning Reservoir and adjacent to the southern boundary of Crawford County.

Attractions: Since construction of Pymatuning Reservoir was completed in 1934, it has provided a year-round source of recreation for those in the Jamestown area and from miles around. Today, kayak rentals are available during warm weather and trails in Pymatuning State Park. The lake draws anglers in both warm weather and when the lake is sufficiently iced over. In the winter, the park’s trails also draw snowmobilers. In the borough, the Gibson Manor at 210 Liberty St. is today operated by the Friends of the Manor, a nonprofit that holds monthly meals and periodic tours of the historic structure. Formerly known as the Mark Twain Manor, the house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.

Industry: Combined Systems Inc., located about 2 miles west of the borough, is a leading manufacturer of less-lethal munitions and launching systems. Its tear gas, smoke munitions, and other non-lethal and lethal crowd-control devices are used by both the U.S. military and police as well as armed forces, homeland security agencies, law enforcement and corrections departments around the world.