History: Hartstown was incorporated in 1850. The village was named from James and William Hart, brothers and early settlers and landowners in the late 1790s. Hartstown got its start due to construction of the Beaver and Erie Canal, also know as the Erie Extension Canal. It was part of a canal system started in the 1830s and completed by 1844 which connected Lake Erie with the Ohio River. The canal was abandoned in 1872 as railroads had become the main transportation link. Hartstown is located on the Pittsburgh, Bessemer and Lake Erie, now Bessemer and Lake Erie railroad.
Attractions: Dr. James White House built in 1835 was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. However, it was delisted in 2004.
Crystal Lake, sometimes called Mud Lake, is a 17-acre lake and also has the nearby Dollar Lake located just east of the borough. Crystal and Dollar lakes are glacial kettle lakes formed during the last Ice Age. Both of these water bodies offer fishing opportunities for panfish and bass.
Hartstown Golf Course is a nine-hole golf just southwest Hartstown.
Geography: Hartstown is located in southwestern Crawford County. It’s in the northern part of West Fallowfield Township. It has U.S. Route 322 and Pennsylvania Route 18.
Population: There are 216 residents in Hartstown and 577 in West Fallowfield Township, which surrounds the borough. Hartstown population was 183 in 2021 (American Community Survey).
ZIP code: 16131
Median age: 36.6
