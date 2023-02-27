• History: Centerville was incorporated in 1865, though the area which makes it up had been occupied beforehand by various settlers. In fact, the site is home to some of the oldest settlements in Crawford County, dating back to before the War of 1812.
A grist mill was built in the burgeoning village in 1813 at the two where two branches of Oil Creek met. The first store was opened in 1820.
• Notable people: Francis C. Turner (born in 1919): Turner is a veteran of World War II, having fought for the liberation of France as part of the United States Army’s 17th Armored Engineers Battalion. In 2021, he was admitted to the Legion of Honor, France’s highest honor, alongside two other veterans for their service in fighting for France.
Turner had enlisted before the start of World War II, and completed Officers Candidate School in 1942. He took part in the North African Campaign and landed in Normandy three days after D-Day.
During fight for France, his battalion swept and disabled mines to allow infantry forces to advance.
• Geography: Centerville is located in northeastern Crawford County. It is bordered by Steuben Township on the southwest, Athens Township to the west and all other directions by Rome Township. It lies around 9 miles northwest of Titusville and 22 miles northeast of Meadville.
Communities near Centerville include Spartansburg, Canadohta Lake, Hydetown and Townville.
Oil Creek runs through the town, meeting with its tributary East Branch Oil Creek before continuing to flow southwards.
Pennsylvania Route 8 runs north-to-south through Centerville. The road continues northwards to Union City, and southwards toward Hydetown and then Titusville.
East Branch Oil Creek flows eastwardly through the borough before turning northward, several tributaries splitting off from it along the way. It eventually reaches Spartansburg, where it flows from Clear Lake.
• Zip code: 16404
• Population: 178 in 2020 (U.S. Census); 169 (2021, American Community Survey).
• Median age: 57.8
