• History: Cambridge Springs was incorporated as a borough in 1866, following a petition signed by 45 of its citizens. It was initially known as the Borough of Cambridgeboro. It gained its modern name in 1897. The “Cambridge” part of its name comes from the village of Cambridge, which was settled in 1822, while the “Springs” part comes from the discovery of mineral springs in the area. The spring water turned the borough into a resort town, and led to the construction of many hotels, including the Riverside Inn, which was later burned down on May 2, 2017.
• Notable people: Leon Ray Livingston, famed hobo and author who traveled under the name “A-No.1” and “The Rambler.” While not a native to Cambridge Springs, he did live and published books there, and a grave marker commemorates his death in the borough, though his body is buried in Laurel Hill Cemetery near Erie.
• Attractions: Amos Kelly House, a historic home built between 1873 and 1876 in the Italianate style. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.
• Geography: Cambridge Springs is located in northern Crawford County and lies near the boarder with Erie County. It is 12 miles north of Meadville and 25 miles south of Erie.
U.S. Routes 6 and 19 pass through the borough jointly, though later split near Mill Village in Erie County. Cambridge Springs Borough is entirely surrounded by Cambridge Springs Township.
French Creek runs through the borough close to its center, running from east to west.
• Population: 2,590 (2020, U.S. Census Bureau); 2,502 (2021, American Community Survey).
• ZIP code: 16403
• Median age: 37.7
